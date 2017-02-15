While the White House tries to contain fallout over Flynn's resignation, Trump starts tweeting again

(Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)

As the White House struggles to contain the fallout from the ouster of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn this week, President Trump doubled down Wednesday on favorite lines of attack, against the mainstream press and the sources of their reporting. Trump, a voracious consumer of morning cable news, began the day by attacking “the fake news media” and their “conspiracy theories and blind hatred. Morning shows on MSNBC and CNN were “unwatchable,” but “Fox and Friends” was “great,” he said.

In an apparent reference to a New York Times report that Trump campaign officials may have been in direct contact with Russian intelligence officials during the campaign - long denied by the White House - the president deemed questions about a “Russian connection” as “non-sense."

Then he claimed information was being “illegally given” to the Times and Washington Post by the intelligence community that now serves him. “The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by ‘intelligence’ like candy,” he later added. “Very un-American.”