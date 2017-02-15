A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Democrats push for an independent inquiry into White House ties with Russia
- White House takes a step back from two-state solution in Israel, West Bank
- Ethics office recommends inquiry into Kellyanne Conway 's plug for Ivanka Trump
- Michael Flynn admits he misled the Trump administration
- More than 600 immigrants were arrested in raids last week
- Trump may skip a Supreme Court appeal and issue a new executive order on his travel ban
While the White House tries to contain fallout over Flynn's resignation, Trump starts tweeting again
|Michael A. Memoli
As the White House struggles to contain the fallout from the ouster of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn this week, President Trump doubled down Wednesday on favorite lines of attack, against the mainstream press and the sources of their reporting.
Trump, a voracious consumer of morning cable news, began the day by attacking “the fake news media” and their “conspiracy theories and blind hatred. Morning shows on MSNBC and CNN were “unwatchable,” but “Fox and Friends” was “great,” he said.
In an apparent reference to a New York Times report that Trump campaign officials may have been in direct contact with Russian intelligence officials during the campaign - long denied by the White House - the president deemed questions about a “Russian connection” as “non-sense."
Then he claimed information was being “illegally given” to the Times and Washington Post by the intelligence community that now serves him.
“The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by ‘intelligence’ like candy,” he later added. “Very un-American.”
Those, and two additional tweets, ended a brief interlude in which the president had scaled back on his freewheeling online commentary.
His tweets contained inherent contradictions. Was the reporting on Russian connections nonsense as he claimed, or the product of leaks of factual but confidential information from intelligence officials?
Trump is due to face reporters later Wednesday for a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At a news conference Monday, Trump called on reporters from conservative-leaning outlets -- the Daily Caller website and Sinclair broadcasting -- who did not ask about Flynn's then-tenuous status.