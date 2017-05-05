Another Trump nominee withdraws from consideration for a military post

President Trump’s pick to become U.S. Army secretary withdrew from consideration Friday amid growing opposition to his comments about Muslims and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Mark E. Green, a Republican state senator from Tennessee, former Army physician and West Point graduate, said in a statement he was making the decision with “deep regret” but had to do so because “false and misleading attacks against” him had made his nomination a “distraction.”

"Tragically, my life of public service and my Christian beliefs have been mischaracterized and attacked by a few on the other side of the aisle for political gain," he said.

With his withdrawal, Green became the third person selected by Trump to lead a U.S. military service who had to step down in the face of mounting criticism.

Green’s problems began when a video surfaced of a September speech to a tea party group in Chattanooga in which he said that being transgender is a disease. He also indicated he believed that there was an “indoctrination of Islam" in public schools.

There was an uproar among human rights groups and LGBT advocates.

The Human Rights Campaign earlier Friday sent a letter, which was signed by a coalition of 41 organizations, to leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee, urging that they reject Green’s nomination over his “shameful rhetoric."

“His radical views would send an incredibly dangerous message down the chain of command — a message that undermines the important progress we’ve made, threatening morale and readiness,” the letter said.

Several Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York, applauded Green’s decision to step down.

“Mark Green’s decision to withdraw his name from consideration as Army secretary is good news for all Americans, especially those who were personally vilified by his disparaging comments,” Schumer said in a statement. “He was the wrong choice to serve as secretary, and should not have been nominated in the first place.”

Matt Thorn, executive director of OutServe - Servicemembers Legal Defense Network, a Washington-based organization that seeks LGBT equality in the military, said that serving as secretary of the Army is an "incredible and vital role to the success of our modern military."

The previous secretary, Eric K. Fanning, was the first openly gay civilian to head a U.S. military service.

"Mark Green did not live up to the duty and honor that is expected of an individual serving in such a role. Mr. Green has better served the Army with his withdrawal than he would have as secretary," Thorn said.

Green is Trump's second Army secretary nominee to step down. Billionaire investor Vincent Viola dropped out from consideration for Army secretary in February after he decided his extensive financial holdings would hamper his ability to win Senate confirmation.

Philip M. Bilden, Trump’s pick for Navy secretary, withdrew from consideration shortly thereafter, due to his own problems untangling his financial investments.