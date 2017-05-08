Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against appointing Flynn
- The White House says it looks forward to working with French centrist Emmanuel Macron
- President Trump tweets that the media and Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election inquiry
- Former Justice Department official Sally Yates is set to testify Monday about her warnings to the Trump administration
- A Navy SEAL is killed in a raid in Somalia, the first since the "Black Hawk Down" debacle in 1993
Three Clinton appointees will hear 9th Circuit travel ban case
|Maura Dolan
Three judges appointed by former President Clinton have been randomly selected to hear arguments on Hawaii's challenge of President Trump's revised travel ban.
Judges Michael Hawkins, Ronald Gould and Richard Paez of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide whether Trump's temporary ban on admission of nationals from six Muslim countries should continue to be blocked.
Gould and Hawkins are considered moderates. Paez is more liberal.
The panel will decide whether to continue a nationwide hold on Trump's ban on travel and admission of refugees. The judges will hear arguments at 9:30 a.m. May 15 in a hearing that will be carried live on CSPAN.
The state of Hawaii and a Muslim imam challenged Trump's revised executive order. A federal judge in Hawaii blocked it after concluding the directive was inspired by prejudice against Muslims.
The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia is considering a different challenge of Trump's order.