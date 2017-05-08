Three judges appointed by former President Clinton have been randomly selected to hear arguments on Hawaii's challenge of President Trump's revised travel ban.

Judges Michael Hawkins, Ronald Gould and Richard Paez of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will decide whether Trump's temporary ban on admission of nationals from six Muslim countries should continue to be blocked.

Gould and Hawkins are considered moderates. Paez is more liberal.

The panel will decide whether to continue a nationwide hold on Trump's ban on travel and admission of refugees. The judges will hear arguments at 9:30 a.m. May 15 in a hearing that will be carried live on CSPAN.

The state of Hawaii and a Muslim imam challenged Trump's revised executive order. A federal judge in Hawaii blocked it after concluding the directive was inspired by prejudice against Muslims.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia is considering a different challenge of Trump's order.