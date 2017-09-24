Trump administration expands travel ban to North Korea and Chad

President Trump returns to the White House on Sunday after spending time at his golf property in New Jersey over the weekend.

Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by President Trump on Sunday.

The new rules will affect the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. It will go into effect Oct. 18.

Officials emphasized that valid visas would not be revoked as a result of the proclamation.

Some countries will face full bans. Others are more tailored, such as Venezuela's, which will apply only to certain government officials and their families

Trump's controversial ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries expires Sunday, 90 days after it went into effect.