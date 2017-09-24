Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- NFL players again 'take a knee' as Trump renews criticism
- Treasury secretary defends Trump's comments on North Korea
- Sen. McCain vows to vote 'no' on latest GOP plan to replace Obamacare
- Some Trump fans think he's backing the wrong Senate candidate in Alabama
- Trump tax plan still lacks a plan
- From 'Rocket Man' to 'mentally deranged dotard,' war of words lights up social media
Trump administration expands travel ban to North Korea and Chad
|Associated Press
Travelers from eight countries will face restrictions on entry to the U.S, ranging from a total ban to more targeted restrictions, under a new proclamation signed by President Trump on Sunday.
The new rules will affect the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. It will go into effect Oct. 18.
Officials emphasized that valid visas would not be revoked as a result of the proclamation.
Some countries will face full bans. Others are more tailored, such as Venezuela's, which will apply only to certain government officials and their families
Trump's controversial ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority countries expires Sunday, 90 days after it went into effect.