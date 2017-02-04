Trump administration files formal notice of appeal on court order suspending immigration ban

The U.S. Justice Department filed a formal notice of appeal Saturday afternoon, seeking to overturn a federal judge's order to halt major parts of President Trump's travel and refugee ban.



The filing provides notice that the government will ask a federal appeals court to reverse U.S. District Judge James L. Robart's temporary restraining order that blocked enforcement of the controversial immigration restrictions pending further review of the legal issues raised in a suit filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota.

Attorneys for those states have argued that the order discriminates against Muslims. It blocks all arrivals from seven predominantly Muslim countries, and suspends all refugee resettlements.

Members of persecuted religious minorities in the seven countries are given some preference.

The case heads next to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for a decision on whether or not the travel ban can be enforced.

"This is just a notice that they are appealing. The U.S. will now file some type of motion requesting a stay, and a brief which argues why the 9th Circuit should grant it," said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond in Virginia who has been following the litigation.

Margo Schlanger, a University of Michigan law professor and former civil rights official in the Obama administration's Department of Homeland Security, also emphasized that the Seattle judge's order blocking the ban remains in place.

"It's not a stay application. An appeal leaves the order in place while the appeal is processed -- unless there's a stay," she said.

Legal experts say the case, or one of the others filed challenging the ban, is likely to end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Asked about the appeal on Saturday in Palm Beach, Fla., where he was visiting his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump said the administration would prevail.

"We'll win," Trump said. "For the safety of the country, we'll win."