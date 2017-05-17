Trump administration slaps new sanctions on Iran but preserves nuclear deal

As it reviews the landmark Iranian nuclear deal President Trump once vowed to tear up, the Trump administration imposed a fresh set of sanctions on Tehran's ballistic missile program Wednesday.

But the administration also re-upped the program that eased other economic sanctions on Iran as a result of the 2015 international deal that has essentially blocked Tehran's ability to create the fuel used for nuclear bombs.

The dual action appears to be part of strategy to stick with the nuclear agreement while trying to punish Iran for its continued development of ballistic missiles and support for terrorist groups, a policy consistent with President Obama's approach.

The sanctions were announced two days before Trump heads to the Middle East on his first foreign trip. His stops in Saudi Arabia and Israel will emphasize, in part, a shared antipathy toward Iran's government.

It also comes two days before Iran holds presidential elections in which President Hassan Rouhani, who was party to the nuclear deal, hopes to win a second term.

Wednesday was the deadline for the Trump administration to extend sanctions relief for Iran, which must be renewed every 120 days.

Since Trump took office, his advisors have warned him that pulling out of the nuclear deal was more complicated and less advisable than he had indicated during last year's campaign.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog agency, which is charged with monitoring Iran's compliance, says that the accord is working so far and that nuclear activity is controlled.

Supporters of the deal argue that if the United States pulls out, it would be in violation of the U.N. Security Council resolution that approved the accord and that Iran would have a justification for resuming its nuclear program.

Under the deal, which was negotiated by the U.S. and five other world powers, key sanctions on Iran's economy were lifted, allowing it to sell oil on the open market, join global financial systems and do business with once-proscribed nations.

Although it is leaving those concessions in place, the Trump administration is insisting it will take other punitive actions.

"This ongoing review does not diminish the United States’ resolve to continue countering Iran’s destabilizing activity in the region," Stuart Jones, acting assistant secretary of State for Near Eastern affairs, said Wednesday.

That includes Iran's backing of Syrian President Bashar Assad in that country's civil war and its support for militant organizations such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi rebels of Yemen.

Officials said the Treasury Department put new sanctions on seven targets involved in Iran's ballistic missile program, which was not covered in the nuclear deal.

They include two senior Iranian defense officials, one of whom allegedly helps to arm Assad, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Another target was a China-based network, Ruan Runling, that allegedly supports Iran's military by supplying millions of dollars' worth of items used in missile production.

"We are taking action to curtail this behavior," Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement. "The United States will remain vigilant when it comes to Iran."

The designation of the seven people and entities freezes any assets they might have in the United States and bars Americans from doing business with them.