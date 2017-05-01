Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka to leave the White House

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Controversial counter-terrorism advisor Sebastian Gorka will leave the White House, an official says.
- Congress reaches $1-trillion deal to fund government through September, but nothing for Trump's wall
- Trump makes curious claims about the Civil War and Andrew Jackson
- Here's what we don't know about Trump's tax proposal - how he'll pay for it
An adviser to President Trump will be leaving the White House.
A senior administration official says Sebastian Gorka, a former counterterrorism analyst for Fox News who joined the administration as a counterterrorism adviser, will be leaving the White House in the coming days.
The official says that Gorka had initially been hired to play a key role on the Strategic Initiatives Group, an advisory panel created by Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon to run parallel to the National Security Council.
But that group fizzled out in the early months of the administration. Gorka was unable to get clearance for the National Security Council after he was charged last year with carrying a weapon at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
The official spoke anonymously to discuss private personnel matters. Attempts to reach Gorka by email for comment were not immediately successful.