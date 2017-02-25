Trump chastises media for not reporting minor dip in national debt

"The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo.," he tweeted at 8:19 a.m.

President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to blast the news media for not highlighting a minor dip in the national debt.

Trump's tweet came shortly after Herman Cain, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012, made a similar comment on Fox News.

While the numbers are accurate, Trump's tweet suggests he deserves credit for something that is largely beyond his control, especially since he hasn't yet given Congress any proposals to change tax laws or the financial industry.

"Considering that Trump hasn't enacted any fiscal legislation, it's a bit of a stretch for him to take credit for any changes in debt levels," Dan Mitchell, a libertarian economist at the Cato Institute, told the fact-checking website Politifact .

President Obama's first month in office in 2009 was largely taken up with spending bills aimed at easing the massive recession that he had inherited.

Trump inherited an economy with low inflation, low unemployment and a booming stock market.

The national debt, which stands at just under $20 trillion , is expected to rise by more than $500 billion in the fiscal year ending in September.