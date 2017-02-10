Trump: 'I have no doubt that we'll win' travel ban lawsuit

President Trump insisted Friday that his proposed ban on entry into the U.S. from seven nations would ultimately be upheld in the courts, despite two legal setbacks in the last week, but he signaled that his administration was preparing separate steps to ensure national security.

“I have no doubt that we’ll win that particular case,” Trump said one day after a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower-court judge's decision to freeze Trump's order. Both rulings mean that travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — are allowed to come into the U.S. while the lawsuit is adjudicated.

Speaking at a White House news conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Trump said he would “do whatever is necessary to keep our country safe.”

“We’ll be doing something very rapidly having to do with additional security for our country. You’ll be seeing that sometime next week,” he said, without providing details.