Trump says he'll decide on Paris climate deal next week

President Trump shakes hands as he arrives to speak to U.S. military troops and their families in Sigonella, Italy on May 27.

Seven wealthy democracies ended their summit Saturday in Italy without unanimous agreement on climate change, as the Trump administration plans to take more time to say whether the U.S. is going to remain in the Paris accord on limiting greenhouse gas emissions.

The other six nations in the Group of Seven agreed to stick with their commitment to implement the 2015 Paris deal that aims to slow down global warming.

The final G-7 statement, issued after two days of talks in the seaside town of Taormina, said the U.S. "is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics."

Trump tweeted he would decide his stance on the Paris agreement next week. The announcement on the final day of the U.S. president's first international trip comes after he declined to commit to staying in the sweeping climate deal, resisting intense international pressure from his peers at the summit.