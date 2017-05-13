Trump says he may choose a new FBI director by Friday

President Trump said he could make a "fast decision" on selecting a new FBI director, perhaps naming the replacement for James Comey before he leaves for his first foreign trip on Friday.

The potential nominees "are very well known, highly respected, really talented people," the president told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Justice Department officials will be interviewing several possible candidates Saturday.

Trump's comments about the search came as he traveled to Lynchburg, Va., to deliver the commencement address at Liberty University.

He is scheduled to depart next Friday on an eight-day foreign trip, his first as president, beginning in Saudi Arabia.