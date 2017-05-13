Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Sean Spicer refused to comment on Trump's tweet about taping Comey
- President Trump says firing FBI Director James B. Comey was his decision
- Acting FBI chief contradicts White House, says Comey was supported inside FBI
- Acting FBI chief testifies before Senate committee amid questions about Russia, Comey firing
- Comey asked the Justice Department for more money to pursue the FBI's Russia investigation before he was fired
- Senate fails to kill Obama-era methane rules
Air Force One
Trump says he may choose a new FBI director by Friday
|Michael A. Memoli
President Trump said he could make a "fast decision" on selecting a new FBI director, perhaps naming the replacement for James Comey before he leaves for his first foreign trip on Friday.
The potential nominees "are very well known, highly respected, really talented people," the president told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Justice Department officials will be interviewing several possible candidates Saturday.
Trump's comments about the search came as he traveled to Lynchburg, Va., to deliver the commencement address at Liberty University.
He is scheduled to depart next Friday on an eight-day foreign trip, his first as president, beginning in Saudi Arabia.