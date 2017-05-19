Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller, a Santa Monica High grad, pens address for president's Middle East visit

Lisa Mascaro
Stephen Miller, senior policy adviser to President Trump, and Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, at Trump Tower in New York. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)
White House adviser Stephen Miller, the firebrand architect of President Trump's travel ban, penned an early draft of a speech the president is set to deliver on confronting radical ideology Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

Miller, 31, an early ally of Stephen Bannon during his Breitbart News days, is known for his nationalist and populist views, particularly his opposition to increased immigration to the United States. Aides said the initial speech draft was revised after input from Jared Kushner and others to dull its rhetoric.

Here is a Los Angeles Times profile from earlier this year on how Miller's youth as a conservative contrarian at Santa Monica High School shaped his outlook and led him to Trump's White House.

Latest updates

