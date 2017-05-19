Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump complains he's the target of "the single greatest witch hunt of a politician" in U.S. history
- Trump's fans are sticking with him in Montana
- Congress rarely agrees, but most lawmakers welcome Robert S. Mueller III as special counsel
- The FCC takes first step to repeal tough net neutrality laws
Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller, a Santa Monica High grad, pens address for president's Middle East visit
|Lisa Mascaro
White House adviser Stephen Miller, the firebrand architect of President Trump's travel ban, penned an early draft of a speech the president is set to deliver on confronting radical ideology Sunday in Saudi Arabia.
Miller, 31, an early ally of Stephen Bannon during his Breitbart News days, is known for his nationalist and populist views, particularly his opposition to increased immigration to the United States. Aides said the initial speech draft was revised after input from Jared Kushner and others to dull its rhetoric.
Here is a Los Angeles Times profile from earlier this year on how Miller's youth as a conservative contrarian at Santa Monica High School shaped his outlook and led him to Trump's White House.