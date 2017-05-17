Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Speaker Ryan urges caution on allegations against Trump
- President Trump faces major test of his presidency
- Russian President Putin offers to hand over Kremlin records of Trump's talk with Russian envoys
- Comey memo indicates President Trump asked him to halt FBI probe of Michael Flynn
Trump to Coast Guard cadets: 'No politician in history...has been treated worse or more unfairly'
Never, ever, ever give up. Things will work out just fine. Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can't let them get you down. You can't let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams (applause). I guess that's, (we love you) thank you, I guess that's why we won.