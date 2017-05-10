Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Trump fires embattled FBI chief Comey

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Trump tweets about 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer'

President Trump took to Twitter to respond to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), who held a news conference Tuesday afternoon about the firing of FBI director James Comey. 

Schumer said he told Trump, who called to notify him before making the firing public, "You're making a very big mistake."

In his statement Tuesday, Schumer called on Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein to appoint an independent special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling in the election. 

Trump responded on Twitter later that night. 

