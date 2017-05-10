Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump abruptly dismisses FBI Director James B. Comey
- Despite Turkish objections, Trump approves arms for Kurdish forces in Syria
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against naming Michael Flynn as his national security advisor
- The White House says it looks forward to working with French centrist Emmanuel Macron
- Trump tweets that the media and Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election inquiry
- Former Justice Department official Sally Yates testifies about her warnings to the Trump administration about Flynn
Trump tweets about 'Cryin' Chuck Schumer'
President Trump took to Twitter to respond to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), who held a news conference Tuesday afternoon about the firing of FBI director James Comey.
Schumer said he told Trump, who called to notify him before making the firing public, "You're making a very big mistake."
In his statement Tuesday, Schumer called on Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein to appoint an independent special prosecutor to investigate Russian meddling in the election.
Trump responded on Twitter later that night.