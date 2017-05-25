Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, said Thursday that differences remain between the Trump administration and the European Union on Russia, energy and trade.

“I am not 100 percent sure that we can say today… that we have a common opinion about Russia,” Tusk, a former Polish prime minister who is sometimes called "the other Donald," said after a meeting with President Trump at EU headquarters.

Tusk added that while some issues "remain open, like climate and trade," the leaders agreed “first and foremost” on the need to combat terrorism.

EU officials were skeptical in advance of Trump's visit. Their concerns were driven in part by the U.S. leader’s positive stance on Britain's vote last year to leave the bloc. Trump at the time called it a “great idea.”

However, he has since spoken of the importance of European unity.

European officials are also concerned that the Trump administration might withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit global warming, and turn away from trade arrangements with the EU.

Trump’s visit to Brussels marked the fourth leg of his first overseas trip. Before heading into the talks with Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, he spoke enthusiastically about his earlier stops in Saudi Arabia and at the Vatican.

His ceremonial welcome last week in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Trump told the European officials, was “beyond anything anyone’s seen.” The Saudis staged elaborate festivities including a traditional sword dance.

And the president called his private encounter with Pope Francis on Wednesday “very impressive.” The president and the pontiff met privately for half an hour, and Francis presented Trump with gifts including a copy of a papal encyclical on climate change.

“The pope was terrific,” Trump said.

After the visit to the EU’s sprawling new headquarters, Trump headed to a luncheon with the newly elected French president, Emmanuel Macron. The two men were meeting for the first time.

During the French presidential campaign, Trump had praised Macron’s far-right opponent Marine Le Pen for her tough positions on immigration and borders, but he had stopped short of endorsing her.