Trump welcomes Canada's prime minister in test of neighborly relations

President Trump’s charm offensive with world leaders continues Monday as he welcomes Canada’s prime minister to the White House for a visit where they are expected to discuss two of Trump's major campaign issues, trade and immigration.

Canada is the U.S.' second-largest trading partner, and the North American Free Trade Agreement will likely be part of the discussion between Trudeau and Trump, along with global security challenges like the fight against Islamic State and renewed tensions in the Korean peninsula after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile over the weekend.

Canada has also seen a steady increase in refugees seeking help in recent weeks after being denied asylum in the U.S. or concluding that Trump's travel ban has created unwelcome and even unsafe conditions for them.

After a weekend in which he dined and golfed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and more than a week after he held the hand of Britain’s prime minister and paid tribute to America’s “special relationship” with her country, Trump welcomes Justin Trudeau, the young prime minister who had forged a close bond with President Obama.

The telegenic 45-year-old leader of Canada’s Liberal Party credited his 2015 victory in part to a campaign message inspired by Obama’s. At his first meeting that fall with Obama, the president teased Trudeau about his good looks while celebrating their shared commitment to combating climate change and enacting a major Pacific Rim trade deal.

After Trump’s election, Vice President Joe Biden said the world would look to Trudeau to play the same kind of role in global leadership that Obama had played.

“The progress is going to be made but it’s going to take men like you Mr. Prime Minister, who understand it has to fit within the context of a liberal economic order, a liberal international order, where there’s basic rules of the road,” Biden said at a dinner Trudeau hosted for him in the Canadian capital.

Trump and Trudeau will meet privately in the Oval Office and then hold an expanded meeting with other officials from their respective administrations. Later, they will discuss over lunch ways to empower women in the workplace, according to the White House.

They will close the visit with a news conference before Trudeau heads to Capitol Hill for meetings with House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a planned White House visit amid Trump’s insistence that Mexico would ultimately bear the cost of his promised border wall. That visit was intended to focus primarily on another major Trump campaign pledge: renegotiating NAFTA, the more than 2-decade-old trade pact among the U.S., Mexico and Canada.