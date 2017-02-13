U.S. orders sanctions on senior Venezuelan official, an alleged drug kingpin

The Treasury Department placed a top Venezuelan government official on its kingpin blacklist Monday, alleging he helped run a vast international drug-trafficking network from South America to the United States and Britain.

The listing prohibits Tareck Zaidan El Aissami Maddah, executive vice president of Venezuela, from doing business with American companies and freezes any assets he has in the United States

Venezuela suffers from dire economic crises, sky-high inflation and rampant government corruption.

As many as 13 companies owned by El Aissami, an alleged frontman named Samark Jose Lopez Bello and other people were also blacklisted.

The listing "is the culmination of a multiyear investigation under the Kingpin Act to target significant narcotics traffickers in Venezuela and demonstrates that power and influence do not protect those who engage in these illicit activities,” John E. Smith, acting director of the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement.

“This case highlights our continued focus on narcotics traffickers and those who help launder their illicit proceeds through the United States," Smith said.

In addition to holding the office of executive vice president, which he assumed this year, El Aissami has served as a state governor and minister of interior and justice.

He had overseen shipments of more than 1,000 kilograms of narcotics "on multiple occasions" from Venezuela to the United States, Mexico and other destinations, officials said.

A senior administration official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, put the value of the shipments at "'tens of millions of dollars."

The official said El Aissami's political role was not a motive for sanctioning him and emphasized that the punishment was not aimed at the Venezuelan government.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is an anti-American socialist, and diplomatic ties between the two countries are frayed. The governments do not have ambassadors in each other's capitals.

News organizations have linked El Aissami to corruption scandals involving fake passports and possible ties to Middle Eastern terrorist groups

Lopez Bello, El Aissami's alleged frontman, who is not a government official, owns or oversees a network of petroleum, engineering, telecommunications and asset-holding companies, some based in Florida.

A group of U.S. lawmakers recently urged the Trump administration to sanction El Aissami.