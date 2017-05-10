Visiting Russian foreign minister, asked about Comey firing: 'You're kidding!'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, responding Wednesday to shouted questions from reporters at the State Department concerning the firing of FBI Director James Comey, said sardonically: “Was he fired? You’re kidding, you’re kidding!” before turning away.

Lavrov appeared briefly with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson before the two headed into talks. Afterward, the Russian diplomat was to head to the White House for a meeting with President Trump.

Trump’s first face-to-face with a senior Russian official since taking office comes amid a firestorm over Trump’s dismissal of Comey, who was overseeing a probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

The White House said Comey was removed on the recommendation of senior Justice Department officials who said the FBI director had acted inappropriately in the probe into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified material as secretary of State.

Democratic critics have ridiculed Trump’s rationale for the firing, saying it was likely intended to short-circuit the FBI investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and the possible role of Trump campaign officials.

The Kremlin has denied any interference in the U.S. campaign, and said earlier Wednesday that Comey’s firing had "nothing to do" with Russia.