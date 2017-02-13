Watch live: President Trump holds joint news conference with Canadian prime minister

A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- The ominous silence deepened around national security advisor Michael Flynn.
- Trump may skip a Supreme Court appeal and issue a new executive order on his travel ban
- Will Trump shift his approach after a week of serious setbacks?
- Trump's Mideast policy is in flux, but may become clearer when Benjamin Netanyahu visits.
- After raising doubts, Trump affirms "One China" policy in call with Chinese leader.
- President Trump loses court battle to reinstate travel and immigration ban.
- Top general seeks more troops for war in Afghanistan.