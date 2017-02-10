Watch live: President Trump to hold joint news conference with Japanese prime minister

This is a look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- After raising doubts, Trump now affirms "One China" policy in call with Chinese leader
- Appeals court ruling on travel ban marks first major setback to Trump administration
- Senate votes on party lines to narrowly approve Tom Price as secretary of Health
- President Trump loses court battle to reinstate travel and immigration ban.
- Top general seeks more troops for war in Afghanistan.
- After a bruising confirmation fight, Jeff Sessions takes over at the Justice Department.