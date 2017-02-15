Watch live: President Trump to hold news conference with Israel's prime minister

A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Democrats push for an independent inquiry into White House ties with Russia
- White House takes a step back from two-state solution in Israel, West Bank
- Ethics office recommends inquiry into Kellyanne Conway 's plug for Ivanka Trump
- Michael Flynn admits he misled the Trump administration
- More than 600 immigrants were arrested in raids last week
- Trump may skip a Supreme Court appeal and issue a new executive order on his travel ban