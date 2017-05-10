Watch live: White House news briefing with Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Comey asked Justice Department for more money to pursue Russia probe before he was fired
- Senate fails to kill Obama-era methane rule
- Trump defends Comey firing, predicting it will restore faith in FBI
- President Trump abruptly dismisses FBI Director James B. Comey
- Despite Turkish objections, Trump approves arms for Kurdish forces in Syria
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against naming Michael Flynn as his national security advisor