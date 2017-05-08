Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

  • Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against appointing Flynn
  • The White House says it looks forward to working with French centrist Emmanuel Macron
  • President Trump tweets that the media and Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election inquiry
  • Former Justice Department official Sally Yates is set to testify Monday about her warnings to the Trump administration
  • A Navy SEAL is killed in a raid in Somalia, the first since the "Black Hawk Down" debacle in 1993

