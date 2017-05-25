Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The Congressional Budget Office score on the House healthcare bill is out
- The House Intelligence Committee prepares subpoenas for Michael Flynn
- Israel concedes intelligence changes are needed after Trump's disclosure to Russians
- Trump calls his meeting with the pope "an honor"
Reporting from Brussels
Watch: Trump lectures NATO leaders on defense spending
|L.A. Times staff and Associated Press
President Trump lectured members of the NATO alliance on Thursday, urging them to pay their fair share on defense.
As NATO leaders looked on during a ceremony at the alliance's new headquarters, Trump said that member nations must “finally contribute their fair share” and meet their obligations.
The president has been urging NATO leaders to live up to a 2011 decision to increase spending on defense to 2% of GDP by 2024.
Trump said 23 of the 28 member nations are not paying what they should and that the situation is “not fair” to the people of the United States.