Watch: Trump lectures NATO leaders on defense spending

President Trump lectured members of the NATO alliance on Thursday, urging them to pay their fair share on defense.

As NATO leaders looked on during a ceremony at the alliance's new headquarters, Trump said that member nations must “finally contribute their fair share” and meet their obligations.

The president has been urging NATO leaders to live up to a 2011 decision to increase spending on defense to 2% of GDP by 2024.

Trump said 23 of the 28 member nations are not paying what they should and that the situation is “not fair” to the people of the United States.