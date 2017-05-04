'Na, na, na, hey, hey, goodbye': Watch the reaction on the floor of the House after the healthcare vote

After the House voted to pass the GOP's Obamacare replacement plan, Democrats waved and sang "na, na, na, na, na, na, na, na, hey, hey, goodbye" to Republicans facing reelection in 2018.

Why? Because the Democrats believe that voting "yes" on the controversial measure will put those lawmakers at risk of losing their seats.

Steam's 1969 hit, "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye," has had a longtime presence in political history. After Barack Obama was elected president in Nov. 2008, supporters gathered in front of George W. Bush's White House and sang it repeatedly.

It dates back even further. According to Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo, Republicans sang this song to Democrats when President Clinton's tax bill passed the House in 1993.