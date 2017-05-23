Who wins, who loses in Trump's budget

The White House Office of Management and Budget sent Congress the president’s inaugural budget today, projecting spending and revenues over the next 10 years. The fiscal package, which include a partial "skinny budget" from March, reflects President Trump's priorities for the nation, but lawmakers are sure to reject many of the deep cuts in domestic and foreign affairs programs.

The departments of State, Agriculture, Health and Human Services, Education and Housing, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency, are the biggest losers. The winners are the Pentagon and Homeland Security programs.

Even with the increases in defense spending and large tax cuts, the administration projects that economic growth spurred by tax cuts will erase annual deficits by 2027. Take a look at some of the numbers released today.

