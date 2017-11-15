Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby joins GOP leaders in shunning Roy Moore

Republican establishment support for Roy Moore, the embattled Senate candidate in Alabama, eroded further Wednesday as the state's senior senator, Richard Shelby, said he planned to write in the name of another candidate on his ballot.

Facing accusations that he sexually assaulted teenage girls -- assertions he has denied -- Moore should seriously consider withdrawing from the Sept. 12 election to fill the Senate seat vacated by Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions, Shelby told reporters.

“I wish we had another candidate,” Shelby said, naming Sessions as the ideal contender.

But even as national Republican leaders continued pulling their support for Moore, Alabama’s GOP was sticking by him. A party committee for the 5th Congressional District in northern Alabama adopted a resolution supporting Moore on Tuesday night.

A steering committee of the statewide party organization was planning to meet Wednesday to consider its support for Moore. State party chairwoman Terry Lathan warned over the weekend that any Republican official or candidate who publicly backs a Senate candidate other than Moore would be making “a serious error.”

Rush Limbaugh and some other conservative media figures have also stood beside Moore. But with Moore's financial support from national Republican groups drying up, his Democratic rival Doug Jones has now outspent him on television advertising by 11-to-1, according to Advertising Analytics.

Also troublesome for Moore: Fox News personalities have begun casting doubt on his denials of the sexual misconduct allegations.

On Tuesday night, Fox host anchor Tucker Carlson faulted Moore for using his Christian faith as a shield against the women’s accusations by saying his adversaries were trying to stifle religious conservatives.

And Sean Hannity, who interviewed Moore last week, issued an ultimatum giving Moore 24 hours to clear up “inconsistencies” in his denials.

Moore remained defiant. At a church rally Tuesday night in Jackson, Ala., he tapped into the state's long history of racial conflict. After faulting the Supreme Court for banning prayer in public schools in 1962, he said "they started to create new rights in 1965," an apparent reference to passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act under President Lyndon Johnson.