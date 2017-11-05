As Trump begins Asia trip, only one in three Americans trust him handling North Korea

As President Trump arrived in Japan to start a five-nation trip to Asia which will be heavily focused on the nuclear standoff with North Korea, most Americans have little faith in his ability to handle that problem, according to a poll published Sunday.

Only one in three Americans said they had a "great deal" or even a "good amount" of trust in Trump's ability to "act responsibly in handling the situation involving North Korea," the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll found. Half said they did not trust him at all, with the rest expressing little trust.

The rating on that issue is slightly lower than Trump's overall job approval: The poll found 37% approving Trump's job performance and 59% disapproving. That's in line with recent surveys from Fox News, Gallup, Rasmussen, YouGov, SurveyMonkey and other organizations.

Trump gets his highest marks on the economy, on which 44% rate him good or excellent and 53% fair or poor, the new poll found. He gets his lowest ratings on handling race relations and health care, where only about one quarter of Americans say his work has been good or excellent.

Just over half those surveyed said America's leadership in the world has grown weaker since Trump took office; one in four say it has grown stronger.

The Post/ABC poll was conducted Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 among 1,005 adults. The margin of error is 3.5 points in either direction.