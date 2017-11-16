Ivanka Trump: There's a 'special place in hell for people who prey on children'

Ivanka Trump believes “there’s a special place in hell” for people who do the things that GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore is accused of.

While President Trump ignored shouted questions from reporters about Moore on Wednesday, the first daughter weighed in on the scandal surrounding the firebrand former Alabama judge, telling the Associated Press that she has seen no evidence discrediting his accusers.

Moore has been accused of pursuing sexual and romantic relationships with teenage girls — one as young as 14 — when he was in his 30s.

“There is a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” Trump told the AP. “I’ve yet to see a valid explanation, and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”

Multiple women have come forward to say that Moore either pursued relationships with them or sexually assaulted them when they were teens. Moore has denied the charges. Trump did not call on Moore to exit the race to fill the Senate seat left vacant when Jeff Sessions became U.S. attorney general.

The president — who during the 2016 campaign was accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen women — has yet to comment on the situation.