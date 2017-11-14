McConnell turns to Trump as GOP's Roy Moore refuses to quit Alabama Senate race

Senate Republicans are hoping President Trump will intervene in the Alabama Senate race after GOP candidate Roy Moore refused repeated calls to step aside amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to Trump during the president's trip to Asia and has been in contact with other White House officials. Moore is "obviously not fit to be in the United States Senate," McConnell said Tuesday.

"We’ve looked at all the options to try to prevent that from happening," McConnell said. "Once the president and his team get back, we’ll have further discussions about it."

Moore has denied the allegations raised by five women that he pursued them when they were teenagers. One has alleged a sexual assault.

He shot back at McConnell in a series of tweets mocking the GOP leader's track record for having backed a failed candidate in the primary election.