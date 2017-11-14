Speaker Paul Ryan says Roy Moore should 'step aside'

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said Tuesday that Alabama Republican Roy Moore “should step aside,” joining top GOP leaders who are trying to push the Senate candidate facing sexual misconduct accusations out of the race.

"These allegations are credible," Ryan said. "He should step aside."

Five women have said Moore, now 70, pursued them when they were teenagers and he was a prosecutor in the district attorney's office in his 30s.

Moore has denied any misconduct -- though not that he dated teen girls -- and his campaign called the allegations a "witch hunt."

The accusations have upended the Dec. 12 special election as Democrat Doug Jones now has the lead in the state that hasn't sent a Democrat to the Senate in 20 years.

Other top Republicans led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have called on Moore to step aside, but he shows no signs of doing so.