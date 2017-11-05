Trump and Abe bond in Tokyo over golf, steaks and trucker hats that say 'great again'

Shinzo had a something special for Donald.

When President Trump arrived on Sunday at the Kasumigaseki Country Club outside Tokyo to play golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Japanese leader surprised Trump with the sort of trucker hats Trump favors, embroidered in his preferred color -- gold -- and borrowing from Trump's signature slogan: "Donald & Shinzo, Make Alliance Even Greater.”

The hats symbolized how foreign leaders have quickly learned to play to Trump's pride, and the Donald-Shinzo love-fest didn’t end there.

After nine holes of golf, joined by the fourth-ranked golfer in the world, Hideki Matsuyama, the leaders complimented each other on Twitter. Trump called Abe and Matsuyama “wonderful people.” Abe said Trump is a “marvelous friend” and the round was “full of spirited conversation.”

Later, as the two leaders and their wives walked into an expensive teppanyaki grill for dinner in downtown Tokyo, Abe was silent but Trump told reporters, "Our relationship is really extraordinary." He added a typical hyperbolic flourish: "I don't think we've ever been closer to Japan than we are right now."

Trump said he and Abe were having “very major discussions on many subjects” including North Korea and trade. "I think we’ll insult everybody by continuing to talk about trade," he added.