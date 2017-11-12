Trump praises his 'great relationship' with Duterte, ignores questions about human rights

President Trump touted a "great relationship" with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been condemned by human rights organizations for overseeing a deadly war on drugs.

The brief comments came as the two men held their first official one-on-one meeting Monday morning, though they had already met informally since Trump's arrival on Sunday.

Trump ignored reporters' questions about human rights and instead joked with Duterte and talked about the weather in the Philippines and Duterte's hospitality in hosting world leaders for the Assn. of Southeast Asian Nations summit, which Trump said was "handled beautifully by the president and the Philippines.”

“We’ve had a great relationship. This has been very successful," Trump said.

“We very much appreciate the great treatment you’ve given us. Last night’s event was fantastic — tremendous talent,” Trump added, referring to an opening dinner held for the conference.

As reporters shouted questions, Duterte cut them off, deriding the press while holding out the possibility of a news conference later in the day.

"We will be talking on matters of interest to both the Philippines and — with you around, guys, you're the spies,” he said.