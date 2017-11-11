Trump's chief of staff noncommittal on Duterte's reported human rights abuses

As President Trump headed to a controversial meeting in the Philippines with President Rodrigo Duterte, the president's chief of staff declined to weigh in on Duterte's human rights record.

Phillipine police, at Duterte's direction, have killed thousands of people accused of drug crimes without trials, incurring condemnations from human rights groups, the United Nations, U.S. Congress and Eurpoean Union.

John F. Kelly, Trump's chief of staff, said human rights would be a "hot topic" in the Philippines but declined to make definitive statements about Duterte's possible role in abuses--or whether reports of abuses were indeed true.

"I mean there’s an awful lot of reported extra-judicial heavy-handedness,” Kelly told a group of reporters after a presidential news conference in Vietnam Sunday morning, hours before Trump was set to fly to the Phillippines.

Reporters asked Kelly whether he believed those reports. "Well, we'll have to see," Kelly replied.

A reporter pressed him again: "You're not sure?"

“I’m not sure,” Kelly responded.

Kelly downplayed Trump's scheduled meeting with Duterte, saying the president's primary purpose for traveling to the country is to attend two conferences that will attract leaders from around the world.

“I would say the conference is the most important thing in the Philippines," Kelly said. "And, obviously, since the president’s there, he’ll meet with [Duterte] but nothing formal.”