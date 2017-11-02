Twitter says someone accidentally deactivated Trump's account

(Twitter)

For a brief moment Thursday afternoon, Donald Trump's Twitter account disappeared from the internet. Just before 4 p.m., searching for @realDonaldTrump on Twitter resulted in an error. Twitter explained what happened: Someone accidentally deleted it. Someone who was not Trump.

The rest of Twitter had some ideas about what happened. Had Hillary Clinton finally made good on her most memorable tweet? Had Twitter banned the president? Was Russia involved?

Minutes after the account disappeared, it came back, just like that. The rest of Twitter wasn't sure what to think. Some people seemed to think the site was better off without him.

Most of Trump's fans on Twitter seemed unmoved by the news – either that, or they just happened to not be looking at Twitter for a few minutes. His account was offline just long enough for Gateway Pundit to assert that he'd been banned. (Getting suspended/banned on Twitter and having your account deleted/deactivated result in different error messages; the one on Trump's account was the deactivation screen.)