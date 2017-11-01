Trump seizes on New York attack to sell immigration agenda, rile his political rival

President Trump quickly seized on Tuesday's deadly attack in New York to promote immigration restrictions and to criticize his chief Democratic rival, New York Sen. Charles E. Schumer. Trump's immediate labeling of the attack as a terrorist act and his calls for policy actions contrasted with his responses to the violence and a killing by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., in August — Trump wouldn't blame the neo-Nazis solely and said then he doesn't rush to discuss incidents without the facts — and to the mass killings in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, after which he said it was too soon to discuss gun laws.

Trump's Wednesday morning tweets followed a report from ABC News that the man apprehended in the New York attack, Sayfullo Saipov, came to the United States in 2010 through the diversity lottery program, which is designed to increase legal immigration from countries with lower numbers of migrants. Trump is trying to end the program, and many conservative outlets have seized on Tuesday's attacks to criticize the program and Schumer. Two of Trump's Wednesday tweets referenced Fox News, an indication he probably was watching the cable news channel, his routine in the morning.