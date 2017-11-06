The wealthy get the biggest benefit from House Republican tax plan, analysis finds

The greatest benefit from the House Republican tax bill would go to upper-income households, according to an analysis released Monday by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

Middle-income taxpayers -- those earning between $48,600 and $86,100 annually -- would receive an average tax cut of $700 next year, or about 1% of their after-tax income, the analysis said.

The top 20% of the nation's earners -- those making more than $149,400 a year -- would receive an average tax cut of $4,850, or about 1.4% of after-tax income.

Those top earners would also receive 60% of the total tax benefits under the plan. Of that, the top 1% of earners, defined as those making more than $730,000 a year, receive about 22% of the total amount of tax cuts in 2018, the Tax Policy Center said.

By contrast, middle-income earners would receive about 12% of the tax benefit under the plan. Those making less than $48,600 would get 3.9%.

By 2027, when the estate tax is fully phased out, the top 1% of earners would receive 48% of the benefit of the bill's cuts. Middle-income earners would get 8% of the benefit.

On average, taxes would decline across all income groups initially and for most income groups after a decade, the analysis said.

But not all taxpayers would see a cut.

At least 12% of filers would face higher taxes next year. In 2027, 28% would have higher tax bills because some provisions in the legislation, such as the new family tax credit, are temporary, the analysis said.