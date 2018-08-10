How to inspire your reluctant reader to pick up a book

Kids may express reluctance toward reading for a variety of reasons. As with anything they’d rather not do, forcing them, comparing them to other kids, and punishing them won’t work. What will? Try these ideas.
Encourage reading for fun. Sometimes adults focus so much on getting kids to read that they forget about the fun. But kids who are having fun will read.
Go graphic. Many high-quality graphic novels draw in readers through illustrations, short-form text, and engrossing stories.Seek out sports. For kids who’d rather be physically active than read a book, consider books about teams or by athletes.
Let them follow their interests. You may not love Captain Underpants, but if that’s what your kid wants to read, put aside your judgment for the greater good.
Find characters who reflect your kid’s experience. Look for books with characters and situations that mirror your kid’s experience. Whatever helps kids identify with the story will keep them more engaged.
Look for different reading opportunities. Reading is valuable no matter what the format: Pokémon cards, product labels, recipes.
Get techy. Ebooks and storybook apps that offer multimedia along with the story can be entertaining and educational. Use them alongside traditional reading.
Fact-check. With their amazing stats, incredible images, short-form text, and start-anywhere formats, books of facts can entice kids who’d rather not tackle longer stories.
Take turns. With a book your kid has chosen, take turns reading a page (or two). Ask questions along the way.