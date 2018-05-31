Zack Cozart sits out another game with forearm strain

The Angels were without Zack Cozart again for the finale of their 10-game road trip.
He was removed from the starting lineup Wednesday after a warmup swing before batting practice resulted in what he called “a little strain or something” in his left forearm.
“It just kind of zinged me and locked up on me,” Cozart said after the game Thursday. “Hopefully, it’s just a spasm or something and not any bad strain.”
He said he never has had the problem before or anything similar. He also said he felt fine before taking the swing.
“It just kind of grabbed,” Cozart said. “Then I couldn’t…It’s still pretty tight.”
Given the quick turnaround from a night game to a game day, Cozart said he arrived at Comerica Park pretty certain he wouldn’t be ready to start.
With a little extra time before the Angels play again, Friday night at home against Texas, he said he hoped to be feeling better. Cozart will test the forearm Friday before batting practice.
“He’ll continue to be evaluated,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We’ll just see what direction this is going … I hope it’s not serious.”
Roach saves goose
The goose that crashed the game Wednesday -- and crashed into a Comerica Park LED board behind the visitor’s dugout -- is expected to come off the disabled list soon.
The veterinarian who rescued and cared for the bird in the immediate aftermath of the incident, Catherine Roach, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game Thursday. She’s a Tigers season-ticket holder.
Roach said the goose was recovering on schedule at a clinic at Michigan State University and should be released into a refuge in the next day or so.
The bird made national news after refusing to leave in a timely manner after it had landed on the field during a rain delay.
Stadium personnel attempted to spook the goose by unleashing two bottle rockets and then chased it around the field. Finally, it decided to fly away, only to smack into the board and fall back into the stands below.
“I was happy it didn’t land on anybody because those things are bigger than you think,” Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson told FOX Sports Detroit. “Nothing like a six-foot wingspan squawking at you.”
The Tigers started this game with a goose decoy stationed on the railing in front of their dugout. They finished the game with the decoy joining the players on the field for their victorious high-five line.
Wood has surgery
Reliever Blake Wood had surgery to repair the graft from the elbow ligament replacement surgery he had in 2012. Standard recovery time for the procedure it 12 to 14 months.