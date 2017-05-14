Mike Trout homers again and Alex Meyer delivers a gem in Angels' 4-1 win over Tiers

Mike Trout starred and the Angels received an unexpectedly great pitching performance in their 4-1 victory over Detroit on Sunday afternoon at Angel Stadium.

Angels starter Alex Meyer produced an unprecedented outing, recording three more outs than he ever had in a major league game. He pumped his fastball up to 99 mph and plopped in looping curveballs to great success, striking out seven Tigers and walking two over 6 1/3 innings while giving up one run.

Meyer yielded a double to Ian Kinsler on his second pitch of the game and a run-scoring single to Nick Castellanos on his sixth. He settled thereafter, striking out Miguel Cabrera, inducing a flyout from Victor Martinez, and picking off Castellanos. He did not permit another hit until the final batter he faced on the afternoon — Martinez in the seventh. He doubled and manager Mike Scioscia called in Blake Parker.

Parker struck out Justin Upton looking on a borderline pitch and yielded a 392-foot drive to J.D. Martinez. Playing center field for Mike Trout, Cameron Maybin settled under it four feet short of the wall as Parker tucked his glove to his heart and excitedly shouted. David Hernandez handled the eighth and Bud Norris the ninth, both without issue.

In the first inning, Trout hammered a hanging slider from Justin Verlander to begin the Angels’ offensive efforts with a solo shot. It was his 11th home run of 2017, and his third in a span of six plate appearances. In his next plate appearance, the Angels’ designated hitter was plunked by Verlander on the armguard. In the one after that, Verlander walked Trout, which stretched his streak of reaching base to eight consecutive plate appearances.

It ended there, but even his ninth produced a positive result. After his teammates notched three consecutive singles to begin the seventh inning, scoring one run, Trout pulled a sacrifice fly into left field to score another.

Earlier, the Angels (19-21) scored their second run on Danny Espinosa’s fourth-inning solo shot. He tried to bunt for a hit on Verlander’s first pitch, fouled it off, then swung away and swung hard. It was his first home run since April 13.

Maybin walked three times and stole three bases against his former team and Trout swiped two. The Angels had not stolen five bases in a game in more than five years. No Angel had ever walked and stolen as many bases as Maybin did Sunday.

