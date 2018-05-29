Angels beat Tigers with power 9-2

Nick Tropeano (3-3) made the most of Los Angeles' offensive display, allowing two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Kinsler connected in the second. Valbuena's solo homer in the fourth gave the Angels a five-run lead, and his solo shot in the eighth restored their five-run cushion. Martin Maldonado added a two-run drive in the eighth.
Detroit right-hander Michael Fulmer (2-4) was tagged for five runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings with four walks. JaCoby Jones homered for the Tigers in the fifth, and Jeimer Candelario connected in the sixth.
Noe Ramirez, Jose Alvarez, Justin Anderson and Blake Parker combined for 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Angels.
The Angels had lost two straight and nine of its previous 13 games. Detroit had won two in a row and four of five.