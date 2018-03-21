Gennady Golovkin blasts Canelo Alvarez: 'He gets benefits from everyone'

Gennady Golovkin on Tuesday called the Nevada Athletic Commission "terrorists" in its ongoing probe into the two positive drug samples it said Canelo Alvarez submitted, and Golovkin cast Alvarez as a known cheater.
More than two weeks after the commission revealed Alvarez submitted two positive drug tests for the banned substance Clenbuterol, Alvarez has yet to make any public comments about the situation.
And the Nevada commission has yet to announce any disciplinary action against Alvarez, considered boxing's biggest financial draw given the large sums generated from his pay-per-view fights. The first Alvarez-Golovkin fight last September drew the third-biggest gate in Nevada history.
Tuesday, Golovkin, who's scheduled to have a May 5 rematch with Alvarez in Las Vegas, echoed the famed words of former heavyweight champion Joe Louis — "You can run, but you cannot hide" — in his blistering undressing of the Mexican star.
Former two-division champion Alvarez "proves he gets benefits from everyone and he can get away with it — commentators, the commission, doping commission, president of boxing — this is a very bad business, not sport," Golovkin told reporters on his second media day since the commission revealed the test results.
Alvarez promoter Golden Boy Promotions put out a statement following the news that the level of Clenbuterol was consistent with contamination from Mexican beef ingestion, and Alvarez vowed to move his training camp to the U.S. The substance is banned for its effects on building cardiovascular stamina and endurance and was found at a time in camp when such activity is paramount.
"Check him on a lie detector and then we can find out everything," Golovkin urged. "Then there won't be any silly questions about meat, fruit, chocolate. … This guy, he knows."
Eric Gomez, the Golden Boy president, answered, "I guess GGG is preparing his excuse in case he was to lose. [Golovkin] doesn't sound like a confident fighter. I guess he has a lot of insecurities. [Canelo] is a clean fighter. The facts and statistics back it up.
"GGG sounds like a guy trying to find a way out of the fight. If he wants out, he should just say so."
Alvarez's team messaged the Los Angeles Times on Monday that it does not plan to make him available to address the test results until fight week in early May.
Golovkin said he is outraged by the potential lost promotion of a lucrative bout he expects to still happen.
"You're asking about meat? It's nothing about meat," Golovkin said. Golovkin elaborated that he's still willing to fight Alvarez because, "I believe in my power and boxing skills. If he beat me the first fight, OK, I know maybe this is not smart … ."
Nevada Athletic Commission Executive Director Bob Bennett declined to comment after hearing that Golovkin ended his session with reporters by called the Nevada organization "terrorists."
Bennett is probing the positive samples that the commission said Alvarez provided on Feb. 17 and Feb. 20 in Mexico, saying in a Tuesday text message to The Times, "Our investigation is pending. Thank you for your interest."
"The commission … they all put their heads down to avoid the eye contact," Golovkin said. "I noticed it when I reviewed the fight again. These people are terrorists, they are killing the sport, not just me. The way it was portrayed … this is America, this is democracy."
