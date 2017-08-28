Oscar De la Hoya breathes sigh of relief after Mayweather-McGregor fight

Oscar De La Hoya had some harsh things to say about Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match against UFC champion Conor McGregor, but now that the spectacle is over, he’s relieved to not be bracing for a backlash from pay-per-view buyers.

De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions is the lead promoter for the Sept. 16 Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin middleweight title fight in Las Vegas, and nearly all involved in the bout fretted about what a one-sided Mayweather triumph would do to the pay-per-view market. Only one fight — Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last May — has been able to top 1 million pay-per-view buys since Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao stunk it up in their record-selling 4.6-million-buy bout in May 2015.

Mayweather scored a 10th-round technical knockout over McGregor on Saturday, heightening the drama by fighting minimally in the first three rounds, then pouring it on and scoring his first undisputed stoppage since beating Ricky Hatton in 2007.

The bout was panned in places, but McGregor was mostly credited for making it a fight as Mayweather achieved history by closing his career as a five-division world champion at 50-0. There are expected to be at least 3.5 million buys for the fight, with a new record possible.

“I’m glad so many people bought the fight so they can see what boxing’s all about, and they’ll especially see what boxing’s all about with Canelo-GGG,” De La Hoya said Monday at the public workout for Alvarez and Golovkin at L.A. Live, where an estimated 2,000 fans appeared.

De La Hoya on Saturday tweeted an explicit post about Mayweather-McGregor, adding, “BOTH OF YOU ARE DISRESPECTING THE SPORT OF BOXING”.

“That was me defending my sport,” De La Hoya explained to reporters Monday. “I love boxing. Boxing gave me everything I have. I’m a promoter for many years to come.

“I just thought it was a fraud. I still think it’s a fraud. The fact that Mayweather bet on himself, what does that tell you? That’s ironic, huh?

“I respect McGregor for what he does in the Octagon. He’s awesome. And I respect what Mayweather does in the boxing ring.”

Golovkin’s promoter, Tom Loeffler, also expressed relief in how the show played out.

“We were all pretty convinced that Floyd was going to win. We were just hoping it wouldn’t be the disaster that people would say, ‘We’re never going to buy another pay-per-view,’” Loeffler said. “Yes, there were some disappointed Irish fans, but at least the fight fans got some entertainment. It went 10 rounds.

“I don’t think it’s going to hurt this event.”

Golovkin judged that McGregor “should go back to the UFC … he’s not a boxer.” Alvarez said he bought the Mayweather-McGregor pay-per-view “to see a show, not expecting to see a fight. Those who bought the event expecting to see a fight, I’m sorry for them.

“I knew what I was getting into when I bought it. I got what I expected.”

CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire