Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul sets U.S. record for biggest gate for bout outside of Las Vegas

Jake Paul punches Mike Tyson in the face during their heavyweight boxing match
Jake Paul, left, and Mike Tyson fought Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, bringing in a gate of more that $18 million, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions reported Tuesday.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
The Jake Paul-Mike Tyson bout that brought massive viewership numbers to Netflix last week also resulted in a record-setting gate.

Paul’s unanimous-decision victory over Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday has netted a gate of $18,117,072, a number that Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions says shatters the U.S. record for a boxing or MMA event held outside of Las Vegas.

More than 72,300 fans were in attendance, MVP said, with an average ticket price of $304.

Netflix reported Saturday that 60 million households watched the bout, which was preceded by a co-main event in which Katie Taylor won a unanimous decision over Amanda Serrano to remain the undisputed world junior welterweight women’s champion.

Mike Tyson hits Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match.

Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in fight lacking big moments

YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeats the 58-year-old Mike Tyson in their heavyweight fight at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night.

Nov. 15, 2024

“From setting the highest gate outside of Las Vegas in U.S. history for a combat sports event to becoming the most streamed sporting event in U.S. history, this event is a testament to the global impact of Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano, and the incredible athletes on this card,” MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement. “We’re proud to have partnered with Netflix to deliver an event that brought fans together worldwide and broke many records.”

Overall, the Tyson-Paul gate is the ninth-highest for a U.S. boxing match. The record was set in 2015, when Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquaio raked in more than $72 million at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Jake Paul lanza un golpe contra Mike Tyson durante su combate en la categoría de los pesados, el viernes 15 de noviembre de 2024, en Arlington, Texas (AP Foto/Julio Cortez)

Tyson-Paul fight on Netflix watched by 60 million households despite technical glitches

A big audience tuned in, but consumers faced outages and buffering throughout the live event from AT&T Stadium.

Nov. 17, 2024

The event was Netflix’s first foray into streaming a live sporting event, and many viewers complained on social media about losing the feed and buffering. Netflix is slated to stream two NFL games on Christmas Day — the Kansas City Chiefs at the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at the Houston Texans, with the latter game featuring a live halftime performance by Beyoncé.

“While it wasn’t a perfect experience for all of our members, we are 100% committed to doing even better for our next LIVE events, NFL’s two Christmas Day games,” Netfilx chief marketing officer Marian Lee wrote of the Tyson-Paul fight on LinkedIn.

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

