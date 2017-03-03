UFC, T-Mobile Arena strike multiyear exclusive deal for Las Vegas fight cards

UFC and T-Mobile Arena struck a multiyear partnership Friday to keep all UFC Las Vegas cards exclusively in the new arena.
Though UFC previously staged Las Vegas bouts at the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay hotels, the organization owned by Beverly Hills-based WME/IMG has placed UFC 200, UFC 202, UFC 207 and Saturday’s UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena.
The 20,000-seat arena, which opened April 6, 2016, and is operated by AEG, is also to be the home of the newest NHL franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights.
A news statement detailing the deal said that “the comprehensive agreement calls for UFC to host a minimum of four events annually. UFC will have priority scheduling for its major events, such as International Fight Week, and will have a presence at T-Mobile Arena — headlining the welcome sign in the lobby alongside the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as concourse activations, signage and retail space.”
UFC President Dana White said in the announcement that “Las Vegas has always been the home of UFC, and after more than a decade, it is awesome to now have a historic venue deal in the fight capital of the world to make it official.”