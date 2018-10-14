Chargers move to 4-2 with dominant 38-14 win over Browns

They entered praising Cleveland defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and his extensive playbook.
Then they shredded the pages of that book along with Williams’ defense.
The Chargers rolled up 246 rushing yards and running back Melvin Gordon scored three times Sunday as Los Angeles won 38-14 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The victory was the third straight for the Chargers (4-2) as they head into a game next weekend in London against Tennessee before reaching their bye.
Gordon finished with 132 yards on 18 runs, his scores coming from four, 10 and 11 yards.
This marked Gordon’s third three-touchdown game, but his first with all three coming on the ground.
Tyrell Williams scored the other two Chargers touchdowns on receptions of 45 and 29 yards from Philip Rivers. Williams had three catches for 118 yards.
Defensively, the Chargers consistently pressured Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, sacking him five times. Damion Square was in on sacks on consecutive plays in the first quarter. Corey Liuget was credited with 1.5 sacks.
Desmond King intercepted Mayfield twice, including one deep in Cleveland territory to set up one of Gordon’s touchdowns.
With Caleb Sturgis out with a quadriceps injury, rookie Michael Badgley kicked for the Chargers. He was perfect on five extra-point attempts and had a 44-yard field goal.