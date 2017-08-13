Seahawks win in Chargers' debut game at StubHub Center

Philip Rivers threw a touchdown pass to Antonio Gates on the opening drive of the Los Angeles Chargers' first preseason game since relocation, but the Seahawks' backups dominated the rest of the preseason opener in Seattle's 48-17 victory Sunday night.

Rivers and his first-team offense were excellent, marching 75 yards in 13 plays to begin the Chargers' three-year residency at 27,000-seat StubHub Center. The Chargers moved 111 miles north from San Diego into a stadium built for soccer, but providing an undeniably intimate NFL experience for fans.

The LA Chargers' first touchdown was a San Diego classic: Rivers threw over the middle to Gates for a 5-yard score, making the next big play in the veteran stars' 12-year partnership.

The Chargers' revamped defense clearly has work to do under new coordinator Gus Bradley after giving up 459 yards to the Seahawks, whose reserves mostly got off to a stellar start.

Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to a field goal in his only drive with Seattle's first-team offense despite consistent pressure from Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, the Chargers' dynamic pass-rushing duo.

The rest of Seattle's 34-point first half was a showcase for its backup defense, which forced three turnovers, and a solid second-team offense led by Trevone Boykin, who passed for 189 yards.

Terence Garvin returned a tipped interception 37 yards for a Seattle TD, and Chris Carson cashed in a 1-yard TD run after LA's Kellen Clemens fumbled a handoff with Andre Williams.

Clemens threw a 74-yard TD strike to speedy Travis Benjamin, but Rivers' backup also had two interceptions on deflected passes.