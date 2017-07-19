Report: Chargers' Mike Williams may need season-ending surgery

The Chargers’ injury problems from their San Diego past could be following them to their new Los Angeles home.

First-round pick Mike Williams might need season-ending surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Chargers declined to comment about the report and texts to Williams’ representative were not returned.

Williams participated in the first day of rookie minicamp before being sidelined with the back injury. He didn’t return to the field with the Chargers’ officially shutting him down late in their offseason workout program.

“He’s getting behind,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said at the time. “But the most important thing right now is to get him healthy and get him back on the football field. But I know he can help us win football games down the road.”

The Chargers hoped Williams’ back could be treated without surgery.

Last season, top receiver Keenan Allen missed nearly the entire season with a knee injury. He was one of 26 players on the Chargers’ injured reserve by the end of the season.

The Chargers’ receiver corps was set to be a strength in the upcomdng season for quarterback Philip Rivers, with Allen back healthy and paired with 1,000-yard receiver Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams, Travis Benjamin and Dontrelle Inman.

But, earlier this summer, wideout Inman underwent surgery for a sports hernia and, according to ESPN’s report, Mike Williams could be absent for the entire year.

The Chargers selected Williams with the No. 7 pick in the draft after he caught 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns while helping Clemson win college football’s national title.

Williams had missed almost all of the previous season after breaking his neck in a game against Wofford.

The Chargers open training camp in Costa Mesa on July 30.

dan.woike@latimes.com

Twitter: @DanWoikeSports