Clippers strike a deal with Bumble to wear the dating app's logo on their jerseys

The Clippers and Bumble have agreed to have the social network company place its logo on L.A.'s uniform, both sides announced Tuesday.
Bumble is best known as a dating app in which women make the first move in any dating dialogue.
The patch will appear on the Clippers' uniforms starting Tuesday night when L.A. plays the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center.
Both the Clippers and Bumble said in a release that it was a multi-year deal, but one report had it as a three-year deal for about $20 million.
"Through [Clippers owner] Steve Ballmer's leadership, the Clippers have a clear commitment to diversity and equal opportunity," Gillian Zucker, the Clippers' president of business operations, said in the release. "From our players on the court to our leadership team, we are proud to stand with Bumble and do our part to emphasize that diversity and gender equality in the workplace is essential to organizational excellence. Bumble's message and technology provide a platform for women in new and non-traditional spaces and it's important to the Clippers that we innovate and reach our fans wherever our fans are."
By partnering with Bumble, the Clippers became the 20th NBA team to strike a deal to have an advertising patch on a uniform.
"Never before has a major professional sports team partnered in this way with a female-driven brand like Bumble," Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble founder and CEO, said in the release. "It's an honor to partner with an organization as progressive and compassionate as the Clippers. Like us, they know generating awareness for diversity and gender equality is critical to business success."
