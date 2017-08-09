Wife of Clippers' Willie Reed asks that domestic violence charge be dropped

The wife of Clippers center Willie Reed issued a statement Wednesday in which she requested that the domestic violence charge against her husband be dropped.
Reed was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, according to Miami-Dade jail records, against his wife, Jasmine Reed, at the couple’s condo in Miami.
“This incident has been totally blown out of proportion,” she said in a statement released by her attorney. “I did not call the police and I did not ask anyone to call the police on my behalf.
“Willie is a good man and a great father. I have no intention of pressing charges and I have asked the authorities to immediately dismiss charges against Willie.”
According to the report, Jasmine Reed told the police that Willie Reed dragged her across the apartment while wrestling for a purse and then later pulled her hair and grabbed her by the wrist during an argument.
Reed’s arraignment has been set for Sept. 8, a little over two weeks before the Clippers start training camp on Sept. 25.
The Clippers signed the 6-foot-11 Reed to one-year, $1.5- million deal to be the backup center.
